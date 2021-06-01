HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 73,601 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

