HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

TMUS stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

