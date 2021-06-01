Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.90

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

