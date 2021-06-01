HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HIVE stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.03. 1,296,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,548. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.32.

In related news, Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$1,209,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at C$719,718.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,500 shares of company stock worth $1,264,628.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

