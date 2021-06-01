Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 184,684 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

