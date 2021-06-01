Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.