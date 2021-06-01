Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Head to Head Review

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.73 $214.45 million $1.85 14.79 Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.77 $1.06 billion $2.41 20.71

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 38.17% 12.15% 1.86% Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 2 0 2.67 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 11 0 2.63

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $47.93, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Citizens Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

