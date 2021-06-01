Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,443. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

