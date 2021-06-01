Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 373.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,568.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

