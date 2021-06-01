Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

