Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYLN opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.