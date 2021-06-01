Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,463. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.31.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.