iEthereum (IETH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $16.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.88 or 0.01031352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.87 or 0.09920112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00091687 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

