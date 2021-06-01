Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

