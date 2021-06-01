IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Crane by 18.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

