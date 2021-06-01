IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,466,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BHLB opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.