IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

