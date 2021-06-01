IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CWCO opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 in the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.