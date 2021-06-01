IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

