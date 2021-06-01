Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $19.42 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

