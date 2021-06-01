Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

