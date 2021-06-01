Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.