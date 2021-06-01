ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

