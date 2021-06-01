ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
ING Groep stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
