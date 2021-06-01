Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Purchases 78,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,996,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

