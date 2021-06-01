Insider Buying: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases 14,414,185 Shares of Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 14,414,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,729,702.20 ($1,235,501.57).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Cameron McCullagh bought 2,055,220 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,742.88 ($152,673.49).

On Monday, April 26th, Cameron McCullagh bought 3,883,697 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$376,718.61 ($269,084.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

