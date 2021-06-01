Insider Buying: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Buys 342,735 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) insider Michael Kavanagh purchased 342,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$1,905,606.60 ($1,361,147.57).

On Thursday, March 18th, Michael Kavanagh 352,182 shares of Nanosonics stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

