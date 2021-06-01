Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells 84,237 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GRMN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. 15,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,552. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

