Insider Selling: PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,324,750.
Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.