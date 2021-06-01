Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Sells 43,749 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.23. 405,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

