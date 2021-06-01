Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $7.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $43.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.46 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. 44,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,239. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.