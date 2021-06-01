Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $7.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $43.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.46 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. 44,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,239. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.