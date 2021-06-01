Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $3.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $15.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.89 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 166,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,370. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $3,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

