International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.04 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,175. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

