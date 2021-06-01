Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.59. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

