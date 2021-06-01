Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

INTU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $438.83. 39,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.44. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

