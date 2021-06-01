Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,558. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

