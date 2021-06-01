Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

