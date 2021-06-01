Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,053,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 29,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

