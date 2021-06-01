Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $166.68.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.