Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Treace Medical Concepts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Treace Medical Concepts is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Treace Medical Concepts is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Treace Medical Concepts is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Treace Medical Concepts is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMCI opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

