Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.52

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 166766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

