IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.89

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.89 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 53.38 ($0.70). IQE shares last traded at GBX 53.90 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,254,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 81 ($1.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £431.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.89.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

