iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,738,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

