IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 90,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,737. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.