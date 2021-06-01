Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 18,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,706. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

