Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 18,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,706. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $54.65.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
