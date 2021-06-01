Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.