iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

