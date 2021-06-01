iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,525,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $58.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter.

