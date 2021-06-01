iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

