iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $254.78. 37,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

