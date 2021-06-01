iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.83. 166,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

