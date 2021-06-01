iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,238,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.86. 72,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

